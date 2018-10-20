Fiesta Flambeau Parade announces winner of poster contest

SAN ANTONIO - The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association held its annual poster selection contest, crowing a new winner after 90 minutes of competition.

Marcelino Villanueva was crowned as this year's winner with his painting of marching band and moon.

Villanueva competed against four others who all had the time limit to finish their hand-painted poster creation.

The paintings had to represent the 2019 Flambeau theme of "Reflection of Music Past."

For winning the competition, Villanueva was awarded $500.

