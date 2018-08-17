Fiesta Texas adding more scares, thrills to annual Fright Fest

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas' annual Fright Fest is getting a whole lot spookier.

Theme park officials announced the addition of a new haunted house, scare zone and live show.

Fright Fest will kick off Sept. 14 and run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28. The park will also be open Oct. 29 to the 31.

This year, Fright Fest will include the Midnight Museum of the Macabre haunted house. According to a news release, the haunted house will feature "unique curiosities and cursed artifacts."

Additionally, the theme park will transform Texas State Square into a secluded, dilapidated farm for a new scare zone.

Finally, this year's Fright Fest will include a new show called the "House of Bones" featuring a voodoo master and a gypsy queen who sing a variety of spooky songs.

Tickets to Fright Fest can be purchased online.

