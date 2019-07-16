Fight ends with police surrounding Converse home

CONVERSE, Texas - A fight between two men in Converse ended with police surrounding a home Monday evening.
Investigators said one of the men was reportedly armed with a gun.
While one man followed orders from police, the other ran into a home in the 300 block of Gibbs Sprawl.
Police arrested 36-year-old Jerry Benitez and charged him with evading arrest.
The other man involved in the fight and a woman inside the home Benitez ran into were detained as part of the investigation.
