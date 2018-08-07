Fight outside gas station leads to shooting in Leon Valley, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County constable deputy said he was in the middle of a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon when he heard several shots being fired and then people fighting outside a Leon Valley gas station.

Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, with the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, said the deputy had pulled over a driver around 3 p.m. when he heard shots being fired nearby.

Vela said the deputy then hit the ground and saw a brawl at the gas station, which is located in the 5400 block of Evers Road near Loop 410.

When the deputy saw a car speeding away from the gas station, the deputy got in his patrol unit and took off after it but was unable to catch it, Vela said.

Officials said no one was shot and everyone involved in the fight got away.

The Constable’s Office is now investigating the shooting.

