Finally a cool down: Cold front to arrive Monday

SAN ANTONIO - It's what we've all been waiting for after a brutal September. A cold front is scheduled to sweep through South Texas on Monday. While it is not a terribly strong front, it will bring somewhat cooler temperatures, low humidity and a slight chance for rain.

Before the front arrives, we will still have to face summer-like heat. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s through the weekend.

The changes will start to take shape Monday morning, as the front slowly makes its way across South Texas. High temperatures on Monday will range from the low 80s for the Hill Country to near 90 south of San Antonio. Winds are forecast to be breezy out of the north, as cooler, drier air slowly filters into the area.

The biggest change of all will occur Tuesday morning. With dry air and clear skies, low temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s and 60s for much of South Texas! Tuesday brings sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid-to low 80s.

