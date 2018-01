LEON VALLEY, Texas - A fire at a day care in Leon Valley on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out around 2 p.m. to the Precinct Academy & Day Care on Eckhart Lane.

All the children and adults inside were able to get out safely.

Investigators said the fire started on the roof in the back of the building.

The Leon Valley Fire Department said the facility has no violations and was recently inspected.

