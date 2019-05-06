Fire at Sahara Motel on city's West Side under investigation

SAN ANTONIO - A fire temporarily shut down a West Side motel Sunday morning.

Firefighters received a report of heavy smoke at the Sahara Motel in the 2600 block of Culebra Road around 9 a.m.

Firefighters believe the fire started in one of the motel rooms. Flames spread to at least three other units in the motel, causing approximately $50,000 in damage.

CPS Energy cut off electricity to the motel for precautionary reasons.

Arson investigators were called out to help determine what caused the fire.

It's unclear when the motel will reopen.

