Fire causes extensive damage to home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A fire caused extensive damage to a home Monday afternoon on the city's West Side.

When firefighters arrived at a home in the 5000 block of Ergill Lane around 1 a.m., they found a lot of fire and smoke, said Woody Woodward, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesman.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Initial damage is estimated at $50,000.

The fire appears to have started in the rear of the home.

There was no immediate cause but the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, Woodward said.

