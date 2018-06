SAN ANTONIO - A fire at a home on the city’s West Side caused an extensive amount of damage Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home around 3:30 p.m. on Saltillo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

More News Headlines

Officials said a homeless man was inside at the time and was able to get out safely. He refused to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.