Fire heavily damages duplex on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A space heater may be to blame for a fire that caused heavy damage to a duplex Monday morning on the city's far West Side.

Fire officials said they got a call around 10 a.m. from an occupant who said that a space heater caught fire or caught something on fire at a duplex in the 2700 block of Observation Drive.

The unit was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, fire officials said.

The fire caused heavy damage to one of the units and substantial damage to an attached unit, fire officials said.

All occupants got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

There was no immediate damage estimate.

