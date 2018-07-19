Fire crews battle heavy flames at far SW Side storage facility

SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews fought heavy flames at a far Southwest Side storage facility overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Thursday.

The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, which is located not far from Quintana Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the single-story structure fully-involved. Firefighters eventually put out the flames but the structure is now considered a total loss.

Fire officials said arson investigators have been called to help determine the cause.

No one was hurt by the fire.

