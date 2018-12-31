Fire crews battle heavy flames at Jack in the Box restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Fire crews have responded to a massive fire at a Northeast Side fast food restaurant and combined convenience store overnight.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at the Jack in the Box restaurant in the 10400 block of Perrin Beitel Road, which is located not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

Firefighters said when the arrived they found heavy smoke coming out of the Jack-in-the-Box portion of the building. The other side of the building is the convenience store.

Firefighters believe the fire started inside the Jack-in-the-Box. Crews were unable to get inside however because of the heavy fire and the fear of collapse, fire officials said.

Firefighters fought most of the fire with aerial trucks. At one point they had two of them dumping water onto the building. Firefighters said they also had a concern that the fire might spread to the gas pumps at the gas station but they kept the fire from doing so.

The Jack in the Box restaurant is also next door to a post office but it does not appear that mail service will be impacted in any way.

Officials said the Jack in the Box and the convenience store building is destroyed. Arson is working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 29 fire units originally responded to the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.