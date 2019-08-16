Fire crews evacuate several businesses on West Side after chemical spill

SAN ANTONIO - A chemical spill led San Antonio firefighters to evacuate several businesses on the West Side.

The spill happened Friday at a business located in the 6800 block of Fairground Parkway.

Firefighters say the business mixes cleaning chemicals, two of which were being transported when they spilled onto the ground due to overflow.

Joe Arrington, with the San Antonio Fire Department, said less than 20 gallons were spilled.

Nearby businesses were evacuated while hazmat crews cleaned up the spill.

No injuries were reported.

