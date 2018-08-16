Fire crews respond to fire at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters answered the call of a reported fire at an apartment complex on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

The fire occurred around 4 a.m. at the Townview Apartments located in the 4000 block of Callaghan Road.

A security guard at the apartment said a resident on the second floor hear a bang then smelled smoke before calling 911.

The guard said he didn't see any flames but added that there was a lot of smoke.

Firefighters were seen working in an attic space where the fire either had started or spread.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire. No one was hurt.

