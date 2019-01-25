Fire crews respond to reported fire at home on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a structure fire on the city's Northeast Side early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9:20 a.m. in the 5900 block of Spring Valley, which is located not far from Judson Road and Nacogdoches Road.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 11 units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.