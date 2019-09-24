News

Fire crews respond to reported house fire on far North Side

Fire was called in just after 4 a.m. in 2900 block of Bee Cave

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Katrina Webber - Crime Fighters Reporter, Tim Stewart - Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire at home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4 a.m. at the home in the 2900 block of Bee Cave, not far from Northwest Military Highway and Huebner Road on the city's far North Side.

More News Headlines

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.