Fire damages bed-and-breakfast just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A late-night fire damaged a two-story bed-and-breakfast just south of downtown, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the home in the 120 block of Callaghan Avenue, not far from South St. Mary's Street and South Presa Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both flames and smoke showing. The fire originated near the kitchen and then spread to the attic, fire officials said. The cause of the fire, however, was not disclosed.

Investigators did say the house had a cleaning crew in recently but was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The damage to the home is estimated at $80,000.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.