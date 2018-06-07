Fire damages North Side apartment complex, residents forced to evacuate

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of a North Side apartment complex were forced to evacuate due to apartment fire late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. at the Arriba Apartments located in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road and San Pedro Avenue.

Firefighters said an accidental fire broke out in the bathroom of one of the apartments, causing the evacuation of several residents. A total of 12 units were affected with two homes severely damaged.

Officials said smoke made its way into several of the apartments making it difficult for firefighters to locate the flames.

The fire caused roughly $30,000 in damages.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

