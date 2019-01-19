News

Fire damages Red McCombs business office on NW Side

Cause of fire believed to be electrical

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - A fire damaged a Northwest Side office building late Friday night.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at the Red McCombs office in the 8200 block of Interstate 10 West. 

San Antonio fire crews said the fire started within the walls of the office and quickly spread to the attic. 

Fire department officials believe an electrical short is to blame for the fire.

Fire officials said the building has about $100,000 in damages, but no injuries were reported.

