Fire damages roof of restaurant connected to local convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - More than five fire departments in East Bexar County worked together to battle flames at an Exxon convenience store and restaurant overnight.

Fire crews arrived around 1 a.m. to the building near Interstate 10 and Trainer Hale Road to find flames coming through the roof on one side of the establishment.

Authorities say a driver passing by called 911 after seeing flames showing at the San Juan Mexican Restaurant. An employee inside the convenience store had no idea the other side was burning due to an interior wall that divides the businesses, fire officials said. The clerk was not hurt.

Firefighters said they were able to put the flames out in roughly 45 minutes, with damage primarily to the roof. The interior was affected by smoke and water.

The restaurant and convenience store will have to remain shut down for at least a day.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will be determined by the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office.

