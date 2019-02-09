Fire destroys family's home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A family has lost everything after their house caught fire on the West Side.

The fire happened Friday night on West Poplar Street near General McMullen Drive.

The fire started in the bedroom.

The family said the house has been in their family for years.

"All of the sudden, I just smelled smoke and ran to the room, and I tried to put out the fire, but I couldn't. It started breaking the glass, so I just got my two kids and ran out," said Gina Vasquez. "Now, we lost everything."

The American Red Cross will be helping the family find a place to stay for the night.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a candle possibly started the fire, but the arson unit will investigate further.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.