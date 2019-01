KIRBY, Texas - A vacant home in Kirby was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said the home on Borchers Drive was being used for storage and was filled with items, which made it difficult to put out.

One dog was saved but one was unaccounted for, firefighters said.

Fire crews also found ammunition and tires inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

