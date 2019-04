SAN ANTONIO - Fire investigators are calling a house fire suspicious after flames broke out at a vacant home on the city's South Side.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the home in the 3000 block of South Flores Street, not far from Probandt Street.

Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out quickly, but the home was completely destroyed.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

