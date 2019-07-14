Fire erupts twice at same East Side house within few hours

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio crews responded to a fire Sunday morning at a house that had just been damaged by heavy flames hours earlier.

A passerby saw flames coming from the house in the 500 block of Carol Crest and called the fire department.

Firefighters put out the fire and said no one was there or inside upon their arrival.

Saturday evening’s fire started when a man smoking a cigarette threw it down near the home, fire officials said.

He reportedly tried to put out the flames himself but they spread quickly.

The man suffered burns on the right side of his face and arms and was taken to a hospital.

The house is considered a total loss with damages estimated at $80,000. A cause for the second fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.