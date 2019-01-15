Fire heavily damages home in NW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Fire heavily damaged a home Tuesday morning in Northwest Bexar County.

The homeowner arrived around 11:15 a.m. to find her neighbors with garden hoses trying to put out the fire to her home in the 10200 block of Barron Field, Bexar County Emergency Services No. 2 fire officials said.

At one point, firefighters had to go on defensive mode after a portion of the side of the home collapsed.

Most of the damage was concentrated to the roof and attic.

There was no immediate word on a cause or damage estimate.

No injuries were reported.

A dog was rescued from the home but another dog is unaccounted for.

