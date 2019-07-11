Fire in water heater closet damages home just northeast of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A family just northeast of downtown escaped injury after a fire in a water heater closet spread to the rest of their home, San Antonio fire officials said Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Upson Street, not far from North Flores Street and I-10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the side of the home. There were people were inside but they all made it out safely, fire officials said.

The firefighters who worked the fire were able to put the fire out quickly.

The fire originated inside a water heater closet before spreading to the rest of the home. A damage estimate is roughly $30,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.