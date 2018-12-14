Fire pit flare-up causes minor damage at well-known local BBQ restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A well-known San Antonio barbecue joint is working to reopen its doors after a pit flare-up caused a housing unit to catch fire.

San Antonio fire crews responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse in the 3700 block of North St. Mary's Street, which is near the San Antonio Zoo.

Battalion Chief Robert Mikel said the fire started after an employee left a barbecue pit unmanned for a few minutes.

During that time, Mikel said flames were able to reach leaves that were on top of the metal structure, igniting a small fire. He said Thursday's high winds may have been a factor in the flare-up.

Employees were able to knock some of the fire down before SAFD crews arrived and before it spread to the restaurant, Mikel said.

"Luckily, it was caught when it was still small, and it did not turn into something bigger," Mikel said.

Mikel said no injuries were reported and estimated the fire may have caused about $1,000 in damages, which does not include the lost food product in the barbecue pits.

A food inspector will have to clear the restaurant before it can reopen, Mikel said.

