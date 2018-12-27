Fire spreads between two Southwest Side homes; crews searching for cause

SAN ANTONIO - A fire on the Southwest Side spread from one home to another on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the 8900 block of Silverbow Drive near Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410.

Police said the fire started at a vacant home before spreading next door. The residents there were able to put out the flames themselves.

Firefighters are sifting through the debris as they search for a possible cause.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

