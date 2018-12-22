Fire tears through West Side furniture store, cause of flames under investigation

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire that destroyed a West Side furniture store early Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started at Lake Furniture Store in the 3800 block of West Commerce Street around 3:45 a.m. The flames quickly spread, preventing firefighters from entering the store. Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to El 7 Mares, a restaurant next door.

According to David Prado, San Antonio Fire Department captain, “That was our main concern…They made sure that the (restaurant) didn’t catch fire.”

Firefighters said the restaurant did not sustain any damage as they were able to quickly put out the fire and because of a 3-foot alleyway that separates the two businesses.

The co-owner of the restaurant said he hopes his business will return to normal operations Saturday afternoon after its access to gas is restored.

Heavy machinery from the county's Public Works Department was requested to remove debris due to the severity of the damage and risk of the fire reigniting.

Arson investigators were not immediately able to enter the furniture store due to safety concerns.

“The structure is still unstable," Prado said. "Arson is not going to be able to go inside to see exactly where it started."

The owner of the furniture store said he did not have insurance for the property and hopes authorities will be able to determine what caused the fire.

