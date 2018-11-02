Fire tears through disabled veteran's home on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 65-year-old war veteran is now without his most prized possession after a fire tore through his home on the South Side.

Antonio Trevino was home on Santa Rita at the time of the fire Thursday afternoon.

“I was sitting there in the kitchen in my favorite spot, and all of a sudden, I heard a pop, pop, pop, from the wires,” Trevino said. “Then the flames started coming out.”

Disabled and barely able to walk, Trevino said he tried to put the fire out on his own.

“It was so fast, and by the time I walked out of that door, the flames were all over the place,” Trevino said. “I kept looking for something to put it out like a towel, but I couldn’t.”

He said he’s lived in the house all his life, even after his mother and father di.ed and gave it to him.

“There are so many memories,” Trevino said. “It hurts, man, because it all happened so fast."

Right now, San Antonio fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but Trevino believes it started from an electrical outlet in his wall.

Trevino made it out alive thanks to the help from his neighbor.

“If it wasn’t for him, I would not have made it,” Trevino said. “I think they saw me in the door and then the smoke coming out, and they came over and helped me. They are always helping me.”

Trevino said he will be staying with family and friends as he figures out a way to rebuild his home. In the meantime, he says he has one request.

“I just need people to pray that I have enough strength to rebuild my home,” Trevino said.

