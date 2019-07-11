Fired BCSO detention deputy arrested on assault charges, Sheriff's Office says

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested a previously terminated detention deputy on an arrest warrant for assault bodily injury.

Deputies arrested Raynell Ishman, 26, around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from an incident that happened in September 2017 when Ishman assaulted an inmate who was in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

Ishman was fired in October 2017 as a probationary termination for failing to maintain standards of conduct demanded of a person associated with law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar issued the following statement:

“Although this former employee was terminated in 2017, accountability goes much further than simply being terminated. I applaud the hard work of the BCSO Public Integrity Unit for their work in investigating this case and making this arrest.”

