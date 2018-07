SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio firefighter was hurt Friday while putting out a blaze at a storage facility, officials said.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor burns on his hand.

The fire took place on South WW White Road on Friday evening.

At last check, firefighters remained at the scene, extinguishing hot spots.

It’s not clear what caused the flames to ignite or how many storage units are damaged.

