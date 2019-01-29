Firefighters answer call of reported house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire at a one-story home on the city's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3:45 a.m. in the 8300 block of Timberwilde St, which is located not far from Bandera Road and Loop 410.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as eight units originally answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.