Firefighters battle flames at unoccupied home on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters extinguished heavy flames at a North Side home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at the home in the 1400 block of West Hermine Boulevard, which is located not far from Interstate 10 and San Pedro Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the flames inside most of the home. Authorities say the house is presently unoccupied and that it was actually neighbors who called in the fire after noticing it.

Arson investigators have been called and will investigate the cause. A damage estimate is not currently known.

This is what’s left of a home in the 1400 block of Hermine after an overnight fire. You might not be able to tell the extent of the damage from the outside except the broken out windows, but the inside formthe most part looks burnt, blackened and charred. pic.twitter.com/imLlOdQxbb — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) January 30, 2019

