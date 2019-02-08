Firefighters battle heavy flames at structure fire just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported structure fire just north of downtown early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4:20 a.m. in the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is located not far from Interstate 35 and Fredericksburg Road.

The building on fire appears to house both the Reggae Bar as well as the Supremes Sports Bar.

Firefighters said the fire started in an abandoned building that is used as a haunted house at Halloween, found directly behind the sports bar.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire, or if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

