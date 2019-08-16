Firefighters called back to South Side home after fire rekindles overnight

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters were called back to a South Side home after a fire thought to be put out had rekindled overnight.

Firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. to the home in the 600 block of Escalon Avenue after a neighbor reported seeing the house on fire.

Emergency crews were first called to the home just before 7 p.m. Thursday when residents told them they heard a water heater explode. The flames then spread throughout the house.

The 12 residents that were inside at the time of the first fire got out safely, but two were treated for smoke inhalation. This time, no one was inside, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

