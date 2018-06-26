Firefighters help family trying to fill pool using pots of water for little boy's birthday

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Firefighters with Engine 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina, are getting a big round of applause on Facebook after helping one local family beat the heat.

Charlotte Fire Station 18, also known as the Wild Wild West, posted several photos of firefighters with Engine 18 stopping to help a family fill a pool.

“After leaving a medical call, Engine 18 stumbled across a family desperately trying to fill up a kiddy pool by filling pots from the sink for a little boys (sic) birthday on this sweltering day,” the post says.

See the full post with photos below:

