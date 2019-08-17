Firefighters kept busy with Southeast Side property fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters were kept busy Saturday with a brush fire in southeast Bexar County that started in a pile of mulch.

The fire department was called out to South Flores and Lamm roads around 11:30 a.m. when residents noticed smoke billowing in the sky.

Firefighters spread the mulch and soaked it in water to quell the flames.

Because of the heat, firefighters were rotating in and out while battling the fire.

Fire crews are expected to be out there for several hours, officials said.

