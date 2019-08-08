Firefighters put out fire at assisted living apartment on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters put out a fire at an assisted living apartment on the Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the NewForest Estates in the 5030 block of NewForest Street, not far from Wurzbach Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said the small electrical fire started inside a wall of a kitchen area of the apartment.

A damage estimate is not currently known.

Firefighters said no one had to be displaced and no one was hurt.

