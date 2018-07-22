Firefighters put out mulch fire at organic recycling plant

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters spent the afternoon putting out a fire at the New Earth Compost organic recycling company on the Far East Side.

According to the company's spokesman, Adam Leija, officials were notified around noon that mulch on the property was smoldering.

Leija said firefighters were able to tackle the fire quickly.

"In this kind of industry these things happen quite often," Leija said. "Typically, with high winds like we have today and high heat, low humidity, a lot of that helps to make the piles. And what happens is, it smolders, so there's no real flames. It just looks really bad."

Leija said it's happened on the company's property before and at other similar operations across the state.

No one was injured and property was not damaged in the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.