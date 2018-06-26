Firefighters' quick response saves laundromat from thousands in fire damage

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters said their quick response to a fire at a laundromat prevented significant damage to the facility.

Firefighters were called to the E-Z Wash laundromat in the 10700 block of Perrin Beitel just before 7 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they said they saw smoke.

First responders were able to find the source of the fire in a vent in the building and put out the flames.

The building incurred approximately $5,000 in damage.

