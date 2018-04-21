Firefighters rescue elderly woman from window of burning apartment

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters rescued an elderly woman from her burning apartment late Friday night after a fire broke out in her living room, officials said.

Investigators said they are working to determine what caused the fire at her apartment in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, but said the fire spread fast, catching her furniture on fire. They said the fire was contained to the living room.

The apartment sustained smoke damage and the woman was displaced. The woman is staying with family overnight, firefighters said.

The woman escaped the fire without any injuries.

