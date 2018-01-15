News

Firefighters rescue woman trapped in drainage ditch at Northwest Side apartments

First responders believe she may have broken ankles in tumble

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist, Max Massey - Video Journalist
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters rescued a woman from a drainage ditch at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Sunday after she fell into the steep hole.

First responders were called to the Crown Ridge Apartment Homes at 18385 Babcock Road around 9 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they saw the woman at the bottom of the ditch. People who live at the complex estimate the hole is between 10 and 15 feet deep.

Witnesses told KSAT-12 that the woman went to grab her relative's cellphone when she tumbled down the steep ditch.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the woman may have suffered broken ankles in the fall, but is expected to be OK.

She was freed from the ditch after an hour of rescue efforts. Firefighters said the rescue required extra hands because the trench was so deep.

