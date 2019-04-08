Firefighters respond to fire at Los Balito's Taco Shop on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Mexican restaurant on the city's West Side early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at Los Balito's Taco Shop near Northwest Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a fire in a pan left on a stove and that it was put out quickly. Firefighters also checked the roof but found no additional fire.

Officials said there was no damage to the structure. It is unclear as to when the restaurant will reopen.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.