Firefighters respond to fire at car dealership on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a fully-involved structure fire at a car dealership on the city's Northwest Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. at Momentum Autoplex in the 7900 block of Bandera Road, which is located not far from Guilbeau Road.

23 fire units answered the call according to the San Antonio Fire Department website. Officials said firefighters arrived to find both the building and two cars already on fire.

No one was hurt.

Arson investigators have been called to determine the cause. The building is considered a total loss.

