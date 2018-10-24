Flames from stove cause mobile home fire on North Side, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A fire in a North Side mobile home appears to have been started by someone trying to keep warm by using a stove for heat, San Antonio fire investigators said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 4:20 a.m. at a home in the San Pedro Mobile Home Park located in the 16200 block of US Highway 281 near Thousand Oaks.

San Antonio firefighters arrived to the mobile home to find heavy flames. A fire captain with the San Antonio Fire Department said a woman who lived inside the home suffered smoke inhalation and was taken out on a stretcher. She's expected to recover.

San Antonio police officers arrived first and helped to evacuate neighbors whose homes were in danger from the fire.

A neighbor to the home, Alissa Davis, said the officers broke down her door and woke both her and her family. The officers had flames arching toward them as they approached the home, authorities said.

Ten fire fire units originally responded to the call. At this time, a damage estimate for the mobile home is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

BREAKING: @SATXFire battling mobile home fire. Hwy 281 and Thousand Oaks. Neighbors have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/wG8Kx8uQvj — Katrina Webber (@KSATKatrina) October 24, 2018

