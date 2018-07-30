Residents evacuated due to fire at far West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A fire prompted an evacuation of residents from an apartment building early Monday morning on the city's far West Side.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. at the Westlake Villas apartment complex, which is located in the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road, not far from Marbach Road.

Firefighters said 12 units in total were affected by the fire. Several people tell KSAT 12 that they woke to find smoke pouring in from their walls.

Fire officials said preliminary info suggests that the fire likely started on the exterior of the building somewhere near the first floor.

No one was hurt by the fire thanks to the evacuations. Arson investigators have been called to help determine the actual cause.

I’m told everyone who lives in the building affected got out safely pic.twitter.com/QGqUnYBSTC — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 30, 2018

