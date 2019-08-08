Firefighters respond to fire at Northeast Side clinic

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire at a Northeast Side clinic early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4:30 a.m. in the 12600 block of Nacogdoches Road.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Authorities have shut down roads from Bell Drive to Leonhardt Road as emergency crews work.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 31 fire units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

