SAFD: 92-year-old woman hospitalized after being pulled from burning home

SAN ANTONIO - A 92-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after she was pulled from a burning home, San Antonio firefighters said Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Oak Run, not far from Judson and Stahl roads on the city's Northeast Side.

According to firefighters, it took about five minutes to find the elderly woman through the heavy smoke. She was taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital in critical condition after suffering severe smoke inhalation.

A second person, a 64-year-old man, also received attention from paramedics after crawling out of the burning home through the garage. He was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The family's dog, once believed to be inside, did manage to get out safely, firefighters said.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the roof on the back of the home has been destroyed. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 17 units have answered the call.

