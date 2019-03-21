Firefighters respond to reported house fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported house fire on the city's West Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just after 6 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Plainview Drive, not far from St. Mary's University.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department's website, as many as nine units have answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.